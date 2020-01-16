|
|
|
Dowson Alan Died peacefully in hospital on the 10th January,
aged 81 years.
Loving husband of Mavis,
dearest dad of Anne and Judith, grandad to Nicola, the late Rebecca, Rachael and David,
great grandad of Caitlin and Jude. Funeral service and cremation
to take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Monday 20th January at 12:45. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Parkinson's UK. All enquiries please Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020