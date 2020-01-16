Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Dowson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Dowson

Notice Condolences

Alan Dowson Notice
Dowson Alan Died peacefully in hospital on the 10th January,
aged 81 years.
Loving husband of Mavis,
dearest dad of Anne and Judith, grandad to Nicola, the late Rebecca, Rachael and David,
great grandad of Caitlin and Jude. Funeral service and cremation
to take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Monday 20th January at 12:45. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Parkinson's UK. All enquiries please Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -