|
|
|
Dunn Alf
(Of Easington) Suddenly on 4th February
at home after a long illness
bravely borne, aged 82 years.
Loving husband to Carole, brother of Herbert and brother-in-law to Anne.
Forever in my heart,
your loving wife Carole.
Funeral service to take place at
12 noon on Thursday 27th February at All Saints Church, Easington followed by cremation at Kirkleatham Memorial Park, Redcar.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu of flowers if so desired will be shared with The Hawthornes Loftus and Staithes Surgery.
All enquiries to Harry Thompson Funeral Service, 01287 643375
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020