HILLYARD Alice It is with great sadness the family of Alice Hillyard announce her passing on July 13th 2020 at the age of 91.
Alice (Allan), beloved wife of the
late Dennis, passed away peacefully at Whitby Hospital and will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Clive and Mark, and her grandsons, C.J. and Sam.
Alice's independent spirit took her to Nairobi, Kenya where she married Dennis in 1955. Many happy family memories of the time living in Kenya before returning to Cromford, Derbyshire and finally retirement
to Whitby.
Funeral service will be held at Whitby Cemetery at 2.00pm on Wednesday 29th July 2020.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare. Tel: 01947 602076.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 23, 2020