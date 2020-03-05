|
HINCHLEY Ann Marie
(nee Leppington) Peacefully on 18th February,
aged 77 years with family by her side. Loving wife of the late Nigel, a much loved mam, mother-in-law, gran, great gran, sister and auntie who will be dearly missed. Funeral to be held on Monday 9th March, 12 noon at St Hilda's Church, Hinderwell followed by burial at Hinderwell Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Staithes R.N.L.I.
All enquiries to Harry Thompson Funeral Service, 01287 643375
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020