Storr Ann Kirsty, Helen, Barbara, Ron and families would like to express their thanks to everyone who attended Ann's funeral, who sent cards, messages and flowers and
who donated so generously
to Macmillan Cancer Care.
Thanks also to Father Malcolm
for his comforting words and the staff at Robert Harrison and Sons for their professional service.
Special thanks to the
District Nurses and to the Macmillan Nurses for their kindness, care, compassion
and support.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
