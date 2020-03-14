|
CORNFORTH
Annie Elizabeth
Retired Sister in charge of
Ryedale Ward, Malton Hospital.
Passed away very peacefully at home in
Cropton on March 9th 2020, aged 91 years.
Wife of the late Richard and a much
loved mum, mother-in-law, grandma,
sister and a kind friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held at St Gregory's
Church, Cropton, on Monday 23rd March at
2:00pm, followed by a Private Cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, may be given for Ryedale Carers
Support, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and
Church Funds, a plate will be
provided at the Service.
All enquiries to Adam Collier Funeral Services, Tel. 01751 477766
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020