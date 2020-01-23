|
Buck Tony Aged 72 years.
Died peacefully in Whitby Hospital on 15th January following an illness bravely fought.
Devoted Husband and best friend to Beryl. Dearly loved Dad to Andrew, Paul and Claire.
Respected Father-in-Law and cherished Grandad to Ellie, Charlotte, Archie and Rhys.
Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 28th January at
St. Hilda's Church, West Cliff, Whitby, at 11:15am prior to interment in Whitby Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Cancer Research UK, to be collected at Saxonville Hotel
or care of Graeme Buckle
Funeral Directors.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020