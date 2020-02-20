|
|
|
HODGSON Audrey
(Nee Cook)
Of Sandsend Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 15th February, age 87, in Whitby Court Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.
A beautiful and special lady.
Devoted wife of 65 years to Dennis, much loved mum to Pamela, Barbara and Geoffrey,
mum in law to John, Paul and Lynne, grandma to Tim, Rebecca and Adam and great grandma to Arthur.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.
All enquiries to John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020