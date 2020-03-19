|
HODGSON AUDREY Dennis, Pam, Bab's and Geoff and their partners wish to thank everyone for their kind messages and cards of sympathy on the
loss of Audrey, a beautiful and
caring mum and grandma and wonderful, loving wife for 65 years.
Thanks also to Whitby Court Care Home, Graham at the Beach Hotel, Sandsend, Wendy and Kevin at
John Corner Funeral Service, Rev. Malcolm Jackson and Canon David Smith for their kind words, to everyone who helped with and attended Audrey's beautiful Church service, and for their very generous donations to Cancer Research UK and St. Mary's Church funds.
Dennis will never forget the
heartfelt contribution at Church by their grandchildren, Timothy, Rebecca and Adam.
Forever in our Hearts.
R.I.P. darling X
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020