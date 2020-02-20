Home

Liley (Nee Gibbon) Audrey Passed away comfortably at home in Barton, North Yorkshire on 13th February
with her husband by her side.
Audrey aged 88 years,
formerly of Ruswarp.
Much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 24th February in
St John's Church, Sleights at
12 Noon. Prior to interment in church yard. Family flowers only please, donations to Church Funds.
All enquiries to Graeme Buckle Funeral Service, 01947 825586.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
