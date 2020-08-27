|
|
|
France Barbara
Nee Gaines Peacefully in Peregrine House on 19th August.
Barbara, aged 83 years, of Whitby.
Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Judith, Caroline, Janet & Stuart, and a much loved Gran & Great Gran.
Family funeral to be held on
Friday 28th August in
St Hilda's Church, Sneaton, prior to interment in Whitby Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all staff at Peregrine House for their care and kindness shown to Barbara.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020