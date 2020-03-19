Home

Notice Condolences

Barbara Walker Notice
WALKER (née Manson)
Barbara Sutherland Peacefully in Glencoe Residential Home, on 9th March, Barbara,
aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Benjamin (Benny), devoted Mum of Neil
and Lesley, and a dear Grandma, Great Grandma and Sister,
who will sadly missed by all.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough,
on Monday 23rd March at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory for the Alzheimer's Society, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
