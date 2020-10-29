|
|
|
FORD BERYL Peacefully at
Whitby Court Care Home
(former resident of Royal Crescent and Robin Hood's Bay),
Beryl, aged 87 years.
Most beloved Wife of the late Trevor, much loved Mum of Karen, Ian, Paul and the late Colin,
Mother in Law Of Dave, Becca
and Mel, and a dear Grandma
and Great Grandma.
A private Cremation service will take place, family flowers only please, Donations in memory
for the Alzheimer's Society, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020