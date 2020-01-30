|
HOLTZ Brenda Rosemary Peacefully in Hospital on 25th January, Rosemary,
aged 83 years of Robin Hood's Bay.
Beloved Wife of the late George, loving Mother of Elliot and the late Mark.
Service to be held at Fylingdales Village Hall on Friday
7th February at 12.00 noon,
followed by Interment at
St. Stephen's Churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations
in memory to be shared between the Fylingdales Village
Hall Trust and the Baytown Players, c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020