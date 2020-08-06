Home

DIXON Christine Anne Died peacefully on
30th July aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of William, much loved mother of Mary, Peter and Susan, mother-in-law to David, Joanna, Richard and devoted grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Dear sister to Josephine and Celia and the late John.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral has been arranged. Enquiries to -
Robert Harrison and Sons
01947 897249
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020
