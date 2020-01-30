|
Harland Christine On the 20th January 2020 at Whitby Court Care Home with her family by her side.
Christine (Chris) aged 85 years, beloved Wife of the late Ken, treasured and loved Mam of Anne and Tich, Mother-in-Law of Don and Lorraine. Nan to Daniel and Kerry, Marc and Sara, Ross and Rachel, Barry and Nicky, Tina and Andy. Besotted Nanny Chris to her 11 Great-Grandchildren.
Sister-in-Law to Elizabeth and a respected Auntie.
The Funeral will be held on the 5th February 2020, Scarborough Crematorium
at 11:15am followed by a celebration of her life at St Hilda's Church, Whitby, at 12:45pm.
As requested by her, please wear something bright and colourful.
All donations will be given to the Trinity Centre, Whitby, where she enjoyed attending. Please donate to a family member or Graeme Buckle, Funeral Director.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020