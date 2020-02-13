|
HARLAND Christine Anne and Tich would like to give our grateful and loving thanks to Don, Lorraine and our families for their continued support during Mam's illness. Also our thanks to Whitby Court Care Home, especially nursing staff who guided and supported us through Mam's final days, you were amazing.
Thanks also to Graeme Buckle Funeral Director, who were so professional and caring,
the Rev. Moore for a lovely service, relatives and friends who attended the funeral and sent cards and Saxonville Hotel, whose chocolate cake was amazing.
All donations will be given to
The Trinity Centre, Whitby where Mam enjoyed attending.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020