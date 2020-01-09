Home

Cyril Swales Notice
Swales Cyril
(MBE) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family
on 7th January 2020
aged 91 years.
Cherished husband to Sheila.
A dearly loved dad to Maureen, Ann, David and Paul.
Treasured and Loving father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 20th January at
St George's Roman Catholic Church, Eastfield at 11.30 am followed by private interment. Family flowers only but if desired donations may be made for Marie Curie collection in church. Enquiries to G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, 01723 501027.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
