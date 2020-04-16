Home

David Price Notice
PRICE David Frank Peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on 7th April, David, aged 77 years,
of Sleights.
Dearly loved Husband of Joan,
much loved Brother of Carol and the late Gilbert (Gilly), a dear Brother in Law, Uncle and Great Uncle.
Will be sadly missed.
Rest in peace.
There will be a private cremation service held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough, followed by a memorial service
at a later date for all wider family
and friends.
Donations in memory of David are to be sent to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020
