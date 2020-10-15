|
GRAHAM Derek To my gorgeous and
crazy cousin loved you xx
Do not stand by
my grave and weep
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a 1000 winds that blow,
I am a diamond glint on the snow.
I am sunlight on the ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awake in
the morning hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush,
of quiet birds in circling flight,
I am the soft star-shine at night.
Do not stand by my grave and cry.
I am not there, I did not die.
Always remember you
this way Deg xx
Love always,
Tina and Mark and family xx
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020