HUDSON Dick
(Richard) Died suddenly at home on 4th July, aged 90. Loving husband of Julie, proud father of Peter, Mark, Richard, Joanne, Rosie and Gareth.
"Four boys, two girls".
Father-in-law to Sara and Mick. Loving grandpa to 10 grandchildren. "5 boys, 5 girls. Served in China, Malaya and Korea. Due to Covid-19 private family service at St Stephens Church.
All welcome in family bubbles or individuals at the graveyard. Funeral to be conducted by John Corner, details to be confirmed. Tel: 01947 880424
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 9, 2020