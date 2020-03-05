|
|
|
Howard Edgar Lionel Passed away peacefully at Peregrine House on 29th February, 2020, after a long and hard-fought battle.
A much loved Brother, Father, Grandfather, Father in law, Uncle and dear Friend.
Service of Thanksgiving to be held
at St Hilda's Church, West Cliff at 11.45 a.m. on Thursday 12th March, 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers to British Heart Foundation, Alzheimer's Society and Church Funds.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Tel 01947 602076
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020