Chapman Elaine
(née Hamilton) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday August 2nd, aged 81 years.
Devoted and loving wife to Chris
and much loved mam to Kevin, Neil
and the late Wayne and Alison.
Loving sister to Elizabeth (Betty), treasured nan to Graeme,
Carly, Dan, Ryan and Chantelle,
also a dear mother-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Funeral on Monday August 17th
at Kirkleatham Crematorium.
Family only due to restrictions.
Cortege leaves her home
at 12.30pm.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020