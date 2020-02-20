Home

HARLAND Ella Harley Peacefully in Whitby Hospital on
4th February, Ella, aged 94 years.
Loving Wife of the late Bob,
much loved Mother of Elizabeth and Jane, dear Grandma,
Great Grandma, Granny, Gan Gan, Sister, Sister in Law and Auntie,
Graveside service to be held at Whitby Cemetery
on Friday 21st February at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory for
the Whitby Salvation Army,
c/o John Corner Funeral Service
Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
