Ellen Groat

Notice

Ellen Groat Notice
Groat Ellen Margaret Peacefully at home after a short illness, Ellen,
aged 79 years, of Whitby.
Loving Mother of Tony,
also a loving Aunty & Great Aunt and Sister of the late Ann & Connie, and a friend to many.
Due to COVID restrictions,
private funeral to be held Today (13th August) in St Mary's Church, East Cliff, Whitby.
All friends please meet at
Whitby Cemetery for committal service at 2:00pm.
All floral tributes
C/O Graeme Buckle Funeral Services, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby, YO22 4JG.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020
