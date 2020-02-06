|
|
|
Fletcher Elsie
(Nee Willis) Peacefully in Larpool Care Home on February 3rd, Elsie aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie,
a much loved mam of Keith,
Joan, Alan, Mick, Margaret,
Brian, Kenny and Audrey and a dear granny, great granny
and a great great granny.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 12th February at
St Hilda's Church, Egton at 11 AM followed by interment in
Egton Cemetery. Donations if desired to share between
St Hilda's Church and The Esk Valley Life Line. Floral tributes and all enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020