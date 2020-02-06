Home

Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Elsie Fletcher Notice
Fletcher Elsie
(Nee Willis) Peacefully in Larpool Care Home on February 3rd, Elsie aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie,
a much loved mam of Keith,
Joan, Alan, Mick, Margaret,
Brian, Kenny and Audrey and a dear granny, great granny
and a great great granny.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 12th February at
St Hilda's Church, Egton at 11 AM followed by interment in
Egton Cemetery. Donations if desired to share between
St Hilda's Church and The Esk Valley Life Line. Floral tributes and all enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
