RAYMENT Peacefully in a Cumbrian Hospital, on Monday 17th August,
after a short illness,
Ernest Owen Rayment of
Crosby Garrett, Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria, aged 82 years.
Formerly employed at
RAF Fylingdales and
resident of Sleights.
Loving brother of John and the
late Audrey, brother in law
to Linda. Uncle to Guy,
Anna, Tim and Rosalyn.
A kind and generous man
who was much loved
and will be missed by all.
A private graveside service
will take place for family only at St. Andrews Church, Crosby Garrett.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of
Ernest may be made to
St. Andrews Church
(Cheques payable to Crosby Garrett Parish Church)
and can be sent c/o
Walkers Funeral Directors,
Chapel Street,
Appleby in Westmorland,
CA16 6QR. Tel: 017683 30321.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020