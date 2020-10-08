Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Francis Clarkson Notice
CLARKSON Francis Died peacefully in Whitby Court
Care Home on 28th September,
Francis, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Ann, dear Dad to Stephen and David, and the best Grandad in the world to Alix and Sam. Also a dear Brother to Tony and Don, he will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
A private Cremation Service will take place, donations in memory
for the Blind Veterans UK, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020
