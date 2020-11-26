|
|
|
Gallon Frank Peacefully at the Rambla Nursing Home, Scarborough on
November 18th, aged 95 years.
Loving husband of the late Betty, much loved father of Michael, Patsy and Judy also a dear
father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.
Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will be held at
St Ann's R.C. Church, Ugthorpe.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Versus Arthritis and church funds.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020