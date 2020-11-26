Home

Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Frank Gallon

Frank Gallon Notice
Gallon Frank Peacefully at the Rambla Nursing Home, Scarborough on
November 18th, aged 95 years.
Loving husband of the late Betty, much loved father of Michael, Patsy and Judy also a dear
father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.
Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will be held at
St Ann's R.C. Church, Ugthorpe.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Versus Arthritis and church funds.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020
