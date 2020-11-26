|
Taylor Fred Dot and family would like to thank every one for their cards, beautiful flowers and support at this sad time. Thank you to all doctors and staff at Danby surgery, all the
Whitby district nurses and Meadowvale carers.
A big thank you to Terrie Britain
his thoughtfulness was much loved by us all and Michael Seadman for the use of his tractor and trailer. Thank you to the Rev Danny Walker for his caring service and Chris and Andrew for bearing. To the ambulance staff for their care on the day he died and to Dave and all staff at R.Harrison and Sons funeral service for all
funeral arrangements.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020