VAN DER LEE Frits Jacobus Gerardus It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Frits,
on 15th September, 2020
aged 86 years.
Deeply cherished husband
of Eleanor. Dearly loved
and loving father of Chris,
Carl and Ingrid.
Beloved grandfather of Sam,
Kate, Bliss, Erin and Ella.
Proud brother, uncle
and good friend to many.
"The memories you've made
with us will last forever,
the tenderness you've shared
with us will never fade"
Funeral was held on the
24th March in St.Hilda's Catholic Church, Brunswick Street, prior to interment at Whitby Cemetery. Once the pandemic is over, we look forward to celebrating Frits' life with an appropriate memorial.
Donations if so desired
to Parkinson's UK.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 24, 2020