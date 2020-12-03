|
Readman (nee Steele)
Glynda Mum who was deeply loved, died peacefully on Saturday 21st November on Holly Ward at Scarborough Hospital, aged 83 in the presence of her family.
Nic, Flynne, Gav and Gayle would like to thank all the lovely staff for taking such good care of Mum in her last two weeks. We would also like to extend a huge thank you to all the staff at Glencoe Care Home where Mum spent four very happy years, where she was loved and cared for so superbly.
In 2021, we will be having a gathering for Mum in Durham to remember her and scatter her ashes. If you would like to join us please contact 01542 870654.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020