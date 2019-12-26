|
|
|
Evans Granville Arthur Aged 93, died peacefully
at home in Pickering on 11th December 2019.
Dearly loved Husband of June, Father to Judy and Paul and a
dear Grandad and Great-Grandad.
He will be greatly missed and remembered with much affection.
The family would like to thank everyone who provided care for Arthur and particularly the staff
at Mickle Hill for all their love and support.
Funeral will take place on
Tuesday 7th January at 12:15pm
at Scarborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK, care of Graeme Buckle Funeral Services, 19 Helredale Road, Whitby, YO22 4JG
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019