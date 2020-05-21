Home

John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Harry Dyson

Harry Dyson Notice
DYSON Harry Peacefully in Hospital on 18th May,
Harry, aged 87 years of Sleights.
Dearly loved Husband of Mary, devoted Dad of Paul and Suzanne, much loved Grandad of Tom,
Claire, Beddie, James, Bill and
Sarah and a loving Great Grandad
of Isaac and Charlie.
A private Cremation service will be
held at Woodlands Crematorium,
Scarborough, followed by a
Memorial service at a later date
for all his wider family and friends.
All enquiries to John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on May 21, 2020
