|
|
|
DYSON Harry Mary and family would like to thank all who sent cards, messages and flowers on their sad loss of Harry.
Grateful thanks to everyone at Churchfield Surgery and the teams at Whitby and Scarborough Hospitals for their care and kindness. Special thanks to
Whitby Town Football Club and
all friends and neighbours for organising a great send off,
we can't thank Wendy and Kevin
of John Corner Funeral Service enough for their very personal
care and compassion.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 6, 2020