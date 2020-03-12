Home

Herbert Tindall Notice
Tindall W. Herbert Peacefully at home on
7th March Herbert
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of Annie and a much love dad of Judy, Sue, Chris and Mike and respected father in law of Arnold, Martin and Gill and a much loved and devoted grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service and interment to take place on Friday 13th March at St. Hilda's Church, Danby
at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to share between St. Hilda's Church and Macmillian Cancer Support.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons.
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
