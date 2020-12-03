|
Featherstone Howard Dennis Of Farndale, passed away suddenly in hospital as a result of a recent accident on
November 15th 2020,
aged 60 years.
Beloved husband of Cath,
a much loved dad of Emma and Sally, father-in-law of Karl and
a devoted grandad of Megan.
Due to the current situation, a private funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Farndale, on Tuesday December 15th at 1.00pm followed by a private interment in the churchyard.
The cortege will leave Kneysbeck Cottage at 12.30pm where it will make it's way to Low Mill then across to the eastside of Farndale before going to Church Houses and then onto Church for people to pay their last respects.
Please abide by social distancing.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance which may be sent c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services, Sawmill Lane, Helmsley
YO62 5DQ
Tel: 01439 772340
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020