|
|
|
FORD Howard Trevor Peacefully at Whitby Court
Care Home (former resident
of Royal Crescent and Robin
Hoods Bay), Trevor, aged 89 years.
Most beloved Husband of Beryl, much loved Dad of Karen, Ian, Paul and the late Colin, Father in Law of Dave, Becca and Mel, and a dear Grandad and Great Grandad.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough, on Thursday 26th March at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory for the
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020