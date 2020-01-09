|
|
|
Pearson Suddenly but peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on December 31st, Irene aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Edwin, a much loved mother of Val and Angela and a dear granny and great granny.
Funeral service to take place at English Martyrs R.C. Church, Sleights on Monday 13th January at 11am followed by interment at Aislaby Church Yard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Pancreatic Cancer UK. All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020