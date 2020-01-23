Home

Pearson Irene The family would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers and words of condolence. Mr and Mrs Evans for taking Mother to the hospital, Whitby Minor Injuries and
Holly Ward, Scarborough Hospital for their wonderful care.
To Dave Thompson of Harrison's Funeral Service for their undue care and attention in all matters.
To Vicky Parker and her ladies for the wonderful catering.
Father Pat Keogh and Peter Ryan for their warm, personal and uplifting service. Audrey Rhea for playing the organ. A big thank you to everyone who attended on the day. We raised £758.98 for Pancreatic Cancer.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
