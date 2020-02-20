|
|
|
USHER Jacqueline
(Jackie) Peacefully in Whitby Hospital
on 13th February, Jackie,
aged 58 years of Sleights.
Beloved Partner of the late
Chris Robinson, much loved
Mother of Natalie, Nannie of Penny,
Daughter of Daphne and the late
Billy and also Sister of the late Billy.
Service to be held at St. Hilda's
R.C. Church, Whitby, on Thursday
27th February at 11.00 am, followed
by interment at the Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in
memory to be shared between
the Whitby R.N.L.I. and P.D.S.A. c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd,
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020