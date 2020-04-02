|
|
|
WATSON James (Jim) Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday 25th March,
aged 84 years.
Loving and caring Husband of Jean, Father of the late Mark, Brother to John, Brother in Law to
June and George Birney, dearly beloved by the rest of the family.
There will be a small private family service at Scarborough Crematorium with an opportunity to celebrate his life at a late date for wider family and friends.
Donations in memory of Jim are for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020