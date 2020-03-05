|
WHITLEY née MARRISON
Janet Peacefully in St. Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough, on 29th February, Janet, aged 79 years of Sleights (formerly of Leeds).
Dearly loved Wife of Roy, much
loved Mother of Lynn, Jill and Andrew, much loved Grandma of Vicky, Hannah, Laura, Francesca, Adam, Joe, Matt and Andy,
Great Grandma of Arthur.
Service and Interment to be held
at St. John's Church, Sleights on Thursday 12th March at 11.00 am. Family flowers only, donations in memory for St. Catherine's Hospice, c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020