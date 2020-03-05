Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Whitley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Whitley

Notice Condolences

Janet Whitley Notice
WHITLEY née MARRISON
Janet Peacefully in St. Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough, on 29th February, Janet, aged 79 years of Sleights (formerly of Leeds).
Dearly loved Wife of Roy, much
loved Mother of Lynn, Jill and Andrew, much loved Grandma of Vicky, Hannah, Laura, Francesca, Adam, Joe, Matt and Andy,
Great Grandma of Arthur.
Service and Interment to be held
at St. John's Church, Sleights on Thursday 12th March at 11.00 am. Family flowers only, donations in memory for St. Catherine's Hospice, c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -