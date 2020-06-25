Home

Jean Bradley

Jean Bradley Notice
Bradley Jean
(Easton) Peacefully passed away
17th June 2020, aged 65
in the loving care of her family.
Dearly loved mam and granny.
Always in our hearts.
Due to the current circumstances, the funeral service will be attended by family only on Wednesday 1st July at St Leonard's Church, Loftus. Those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortège will depart St Hilda's Place, Loftus
by foot at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations to St Leonard's Church, Loftus.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 25, 2020
