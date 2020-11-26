Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Searby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Searby

Notice Condolences

Jean Searby Notice
Searby Jean Patricia
(formerly Watson
nee Boldy) On November 18th 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Jean, aged 81 years, of Aislaby. Much loved wife of the late Barrie Watson and Colin Searby. Loved and loving mum of Simon and Fiona and a loved and loving sister and aunt. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Catherine's Hospice. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will take place.
A live webcast is available, please contact The Taylor Funeral Service for details,
tel: 01484 656156.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -