Searby Jean Patricia
(formerly Watson
nee Boldy) On November 18th 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Jean, aged 81 years, of Aislaby. Much loved wife of the late Barrie Watson and Colin Searby. Loved and loving mum of Simon and Fiona and a loved and loving sister and aunt. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Catherine's Hospice. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will take place.
A live webcast is available, please contact The Taylor Funeral Service for details,
tel: 01484 656156.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020