BRADLEY Joan Audrey Passed away peacefully at
The Gables Nursing Home, Silsden on 7 September 2020,
aged 87 years.
Loving wife of Harry, much loved mum of Paul, Susan, Joanne and Andrew, nan and granny of Mark, Brad, Anna, Claire, James and Richard and great nannie of Autumn and Everly.
A private family service will take place at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired, would be appreciated to British Heart Foundation and may be made online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020
