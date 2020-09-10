|
|
|
Dixon Née Allanson
Joan M Peacefully on
7th September at Whitby Court Care Home, Joan,
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice, a much loved aunt
and great aunt and a dear
sister in law of Mary.
A private graveside service will be held in St Oswald's Church Yard, Lythe. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
St Oswald's Church, Lythe.
Thank you to Whitby Court Care Home for all their loving care and attention. All enquires to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 10, 2020